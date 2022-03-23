A great New Jersey town for a day trip

If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place.

The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.

It's right on the Cooper River with plenty of outdoor park space to enjoy biking, walking, fishing or just having a picnic.

Right off the main street of Haddon Avenue is the Collingswood stop of the PATCO High Speed Line. Hop on the train and you're about three quick stops from Center City Philadelphia.

It's a great day trip any time of the year, but with spring here it's a perfect spot for a day trip from any part of New Jersey.

