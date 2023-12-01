If you’re looking to do something fun during the holidays while enjoying great food and learning a little about the history of the cuisine that you are enjoying, then Beyond the Plate’s Holiday Food Tour of Somerville is a wonderful event for you.

Every Thursday night through Dec. 28 you can enjoy a walking tasting of 4 great Somerville eateries. They include Project P.U.B., Tapastre, Café Picasso, and Fresh Tiki Bar. Restaurants are subject to change but that’s the lineup.

Project P.U.B. is a local brew pub that makes its beer and serves food complimenting the choices of brews that they have on the menu. The menu looks great with a high-end comfort food feel that would attract my attention.

Tapastre bills themselves as small plates, craft beers, and craft cocktails. The great thing about a Tapas restaurant is the socialization that goes on while enjoying the different Spanish-influenced small plates filled with fresh ingredients.

Café Picasso is a restaurant that opened in 1997 and serves an Italian specialty menu with the freshest ingredients. To be open for 26 years is a credit to their quality and success. The atmosphere at Café Picasso is cool with Picasso paintings on display throughout the restaurant.

Fresh Tiki Bar is Somerville’s dessert destination. Fresh Tiki Bar was named Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S... The place is decked out in bright vibrant colors, and you can relax and eat a bevy of desserts against a wall of pink flamingoes.

What I like about the tour is that only 10 guests are allowed on the tour at a time. That allows the one-on-one interaction with the chefs and tour guides to explain the food and pairings. The tour lasts 2 hours and is filling up fast, the cost for the tour is $120 per person and you must be over 21. If you’d like to go, contact Beyond the Plate. Here’s to happy eating!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

