A fun and very unique New Jersey day trip (Opinion)

It's almost like being in another part of the country. Most people in New Jersey don't even know there is a river in our state called the Maurice River. It's pronounced "Morris" by the locals. There is a company operating out of Millville called Maurice River Cruises.
They sail out of the Millville Marina every Friday and Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m. and Wednesdays there's an evening sail at 6 p.m. The town of Millville has done a great job in last several years in revitalizing downtown and attracting more businesses and tourists.
It's also the home of the ever-growing in popularity, New Jersey Motorsports Park. You can even rent accommodations on the property for hard-core race fans.
If you've never been to this very southern part of our state, it's worth a drive into Cumberland County and check things out. The Maurice River cruises take you down the river but stop short of going into the Delaware Bay. But you can drive down to the bay-front and check out one of my favorite towns, Fortescue.
Once known as the "Weakfish Capital of the World," Fortescue is a sleepy little village right on the water. They have a hotel and a couple of great choices for some local seafood. You'll feel like you're in a totally different state, but you'll still be in New Jersey. It's worth the ride.
Starting in mid to late May the largemouth bass started biting on my favorite lake. I finally got a chance to get out and see how good the fishing is this year and it didn't take long to catch. I got two bass in the first 10 minutes on the lake. We used to fish exclusively with live bait, either worms, nightcrawlers (the bigger worms), or minnows. That got too easy and it's not what "real" fishermen do.
It's more of a sport if you fool the fish into biting your hook with the right lure and the proper presentation. You have to figure out what they would be feeding on that time of year, pick a lure that resembles that and finesse it in a way that makes it look enticing to the fish. To most people, this is a stupid waste of time, but to those of us who caught the fishing bug as a kid or an adult, it's almost addictive. OK, it is addictive.
Most people look at a body of water such as a pond, lake, river, or stream and admire it for its natural beauty. Fishermen try to figure out what kind of fish are below the surface and what would be the best spot to catch them. If you have small kids and you know how to fish, you can create amazing memories and give a great lesson on nature. My dad and my uncles did that for me and those of some of the best memories of my childhood.
There are so many different kinds of fish and fishing in New Jersey's fresh waters. We usually think of fishing at the Jersey Shore, but there are plenty of fishing opportunities not far from where you live. Make sure you know a few simple rules and ask a local tackle shop for some good advice on what to buy and where to go, and you're good to go. It's a great way to enjoy the diversity of landscapes we have here and challenge yourself a little.
I challenged myself for the first time this season to try and catch a few bass on Thursday afternoon right before the rain and thunderstorms and had success right away in one of my favorite fishing holes in Medford.