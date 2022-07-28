A fun and very unique New Jersey day trip (Opinion)

It's almost like being in another part of the country. Most people in New Jersey don't even know there is a river in our state called the Maurice River. It's pronounced "Morris" by the locals. There is a company operating out of Millville called Maurice River Cruises.

They sail out of the Millville Marina every Friday and Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m. and Wednesdays there's an evening sail at 6 p.m. The town of Millville has done a great job in last several years in revitalizing downtown and attracting more businesses and tourists.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

It's also the home of the ever-growing in popularity, New Jersey Motorsports Park. You can even rent accommodations on the property for hard-core race fans.

If you've never been to this very southern part of our state, it's worth a drive into Cumberland County and check things out. The Maurice River cruises take you down the river but stop short of going into the Delaware Bay. But you can drive down to the bay-front and check out one of my favorite towns, Fortescue.

Once known as the "Weakfish Capital of the World," Fortescue is a sleepy little village right on the water. They have a hotel and a couple of great choices for some local seafood. You'll feel like you're in a totally different state, but you'll still be in New Jersey. It's worth the ride.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.