I think we'll remember Tuesday as one of the top weather days of the entire year, as high temperatures hit 70s and even 80 across the Garden State. Overnight showers came and went, right on schedule. And I'm happy to report that we flip back to pleasant, dry weather for another day. However, our forecast is also set to flop toward an extended period of soggy weather in the coming days.

Cooler, drier air is working its way into New Jersey's atmosphere Wednesday morning . But as of this writing, it's still pretty humid out there — the moisture in the air is preventing temperatures from falling much below 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry. You'll feel a fresh breeze out of the northwest, at 10 to 20 mph. And temperatures should end up about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday, in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. I think that combination will lead to another pleasant late April day — enjoy!

Wednesday evening looks good too. The breeze lightens up, with slowly increasing clouds. It could actually be our coolest night in about a week, with lows mainly in the upper 40s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday . While we'll squeak out a dry morning commute, scattered showers will come into view around Thursday midday . Occasional raindrops are expected throughout the afternoon too. The combination of clouds and raindrops will lead to cooler temperatures, in the lower to mid 60s. (At least that's still close to normal for this time of year.)

Friday looks even wetter — let's call it dreary and damp. The latest guidance suggests a few rain showers will pass through New Jersey Friday morning , before periods of steadier, heavier rain take over Friday afternoon . Severe weather once again seems unlikely, although there may be some flooding issues if heavy downpours develop.

By the time you wake up Saturday morning , the rain will have ended. Skies will partially clear, setting us up for a great start to the weekend. High temperatures will hit the seasonable mid 60s, with a stiff breeze through at least the morning hours. Clearly the nicer day of the final weekend of April.

Sunday's forecast is a bit iffy — the GFS model shows a batch of light rain impacting NJ in the afternoon, while the Euro model shows the system passes north of us. In any case, we'll see some clouds and a gusty wind, perhaps over 40 mph. Clearly the not-as-nice day of the final weekend of April.

The long-range forecast shows a return to dry, cool, sunny weather for early next week . I sense that most of next week will be a bit unsettled, with days alternating between dry and wet — we'll put a finer point on that outlook as we get closer.

