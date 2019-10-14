A dry week coming up … with one notable exception

If you have trouble getting over "the hump," even on a short work week, Wednesday's weather will not help you at all. But let's cover Monday and Tuesday first.

Clouds on Monday morning, and some patchy fog in South Jersey, will give way to sunshine and a breeze in the afternoon, with highs for the daytime quite warm for mid-October, in the lower to mid-70s. Skies stay clear overnight, with low temperatures dipping down into the upper 40s.

Sunny skies continue on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday is the outlier. There will be rain all day, plus some rumbles of thunder throughout, plus some wind. Temperatures remain generally in the 60s during the day.

After that, though, some beautiful weather to look forward to, as our long-range forecast shows dry and sunny conditions, with the temperature warming up a bit yet again, through the end of the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Tuesday, Oct. 15. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

