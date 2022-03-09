A drive-thru Pizza Hut is coming to this New Jersey town

Pizza Hut, which debuted its “Hut Lane” drive-thru option last year, is bringing the concept to Toms River, with the restaurant slated to open this summer.

According to Patch.com, the new restaurant will be on Hooper Avenue in the Silverton section of the township.

The drive-thru service does not replace dine-in or delivery options.

“We are giving our customers a variety of options to optimize their pizza-eating experience as we build on our business momentum,” said Nicolas Burquier, chief customer & operations officer for Pizza Hut.

To use the Hut Lane, customers order ahead, either on their app, their website, or by phoning the local restaurant. They then drive to the pickup window to get their order. So, I guess no ordering through a scratchy microphone.

NJ.com reports that there are already drive-thru Pizza Huts in Sicklerville, South Plainfield, and Vineland. There are 76 Pizza Huts in New Jersey and over 6,600 nationwide; 1,500 of them are slated to get the drive-thru option.

Also going in the building where the Pizza Hut will be located will be an AT&T store, with plans for more tenants for the rest of the space that will be available once construction is completed.

Although Pizza Hut is expected to open this summer, an official date has not been released.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

