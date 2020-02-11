Lakewood renaming school library in honor of educator who died in fire

The Lakewood school district will be renaming a school library in honor of the beloved educator who died in a Toms River house fire Friday night.

The funeral for Sara Trahey, who leaves behind a husband and three young children, will be Thursday.

The house that she shared with with husband Jeff and Riley, 2, Jaxon, 7, and Casey, 8, on 15th Street in the Silverton section of Toms River went up in flames on Friday night and quickly spread to four neighboring houses because of high winds, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Trahey was trapped in the house while the rest of her family escaped.

Billhimer on Monday said the post-mortem examination of Trahey's body determined that the manner of death was accidental and the cause of death was smoke inhalation and fire-related injuries. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The Lakewood Board of Education at their next public meeting will dedicate the library at the Ella G. Clarke Elementary School in honor of Trahey's, who worked at the school as a librarian, officials said Tuesday.

Trahey's funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Church in Toms River. Services will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River.

According to her obituary, Trahey's "infectious love of reading" led her to a career as a librarian. She was also a soccer and baseball coach and a volunteer at her children's school events.

Her obituary remembered her as having an "infectious smile was constantly affixed to her face all while being able to razz you with a sarcastic joke. A free and wild spirit that had a powerful love for life, her family and friends."

A GoFundMe page has collected $115,000 to help with funeral expenses and for the immediate needs of the Trahey family.

