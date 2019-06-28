A drier (more dry?) forecast than we expected for Friday

On Thursday, we previewed a bit of a rain chance in Friday's forecast.

That now seems to have been removed, as we'll head into the weekend dry across the great Garden State.

Air quality remains unhealthy in Central and South Jersey for groups sensitive to high temperatures, with the sun once again brightly shining during the day, and highs in the mid-80s to lower 90s.

Overnight, skies turn partly cloudy and it remains relatively warm, with lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Saturday brings hazy sunshine — another warm, humid day — with thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon and evening. That may help temperatures break, which is a good thing, since they may be up into the upper 80s to mid-90s by then.

Sunday, we'll have a bit of a cooldown: just the upper 70s in North Jersey, upper 80s below that. Skies will be partly cloudy, and storms may return in the afternoon.

And that, believe it or not, will complete the first half of 2019. Dan will be back to kick off the second half for you next week.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, July 1. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

