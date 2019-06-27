Enjoy Thursday’s sunny, hot weather — but be somewhat careful

In Wednesday's blog post, Dan urged that although a heat wave is reaching its boiling point in New Jersey, the forecast should not be considered oppressive or dangerous.

I am not one to disagree with his assessment, but I will say that we are hearing at least for Thursday, in Central and South Jersey, air quality may be unhealthy for groups — very young children, the elderly — that may be sensitive to high temperatures.

And those temperatures will remain high, though topping out in the lower 90s at best as opposed to anything higher. (Think CC Sabathia's fastball now, versus 10 years ago.)

Sun will be around in abundance on Thursday, with daytime highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. Temps drop about 20 degrees in the overnight, mid-60s to lower 70s ... a clear, warm New Jersey evening.

Friday is more of a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms developing in North and Central Jersey. Once again those high temperatures will be in the middle 80s to lower 90s range, with the Jersey Shore generally a little cooler.

Scattered clouds will dot the sky on Saturday, with a pop-up thunderstorm here and there, and temperatures remaining in the mid-80s to lower 90s before a projected cooldown on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, July 1. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

