Summertime heat and humidity builds, but not excessive or extreme

Let me repeat the sentiment I posted in Tuesday's weather blog, regarding our impending first heat wave of the season. While this week's heat does not look to be truly oppressive or excessive or extreme or dangerous, it's still important to take care of yourself. Stay hydrated, take breaks (in air conditioning if possible), and know your limits. Heat exhaustion (the precursor to heat stroke) can sneak up on you quickly.

All things considered, it's not a bad morning across New Jersey. The temperature map shows 50s on the mountaintops of NW NJ, 60s throughout most of the state, and 70s along the coast. As expected, humidity levels have dialed back somewhat from yesterday's stifling levels. So you won't have to chew through the air as you step out the front door.

It is going to be a very warm, mostly sunny, dry weather Wednesday. Winds will be light, at about 10 to 15 mph — I wish we'd have more of a breeze to keep the hot air moving around. High temperatures should reach the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. Somewhere in the state will hit 90+.

Wednesday looks like a beautiful beach day to me, with a nice sea breeze limiting coastal high temps to about 80 degrees. Ocean temps are close to 70 degrees, and a low risk of rip currents continues.

A compact storm system will just barely clip the Garden State Wednesday evening, so there is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in North Jersey only. Otherwise, the night looks mostly clear and quiet as humidity levels remain manageable. Overnight lows dip to around 70 degrees.

More of the same for Thursday, with mostly to partly sunny skies. Thermometers will top out around 90 degrees (away from the oceanfront).

You are going to sweat on Friday, as the heat and humidity peak. Interior New Jersey will see lower 90s, under a mix of sun and clouds. In addition, we'll have to keep an eye on the sky Friday evening for a few showers and thunderstorms. Given our hot and humid atmosphere, a few of those boomers could be on the strong side.

Saturday's forecast is almost a repeat of Friday's — partly sunny, lower 90s, chance of a spot late-day thunderstorm. A good, albeit sultry, start to the last weekend of June.

Sunday promises to be slightly cooler. But models still show above-normal high temperatures in the mid 80s. You'll catch some sunshine on Sunday, but I can't rule out a bit of rain too.

The heat monster releases his grip on New Jersey early next week, as high temps slide back into the lower to mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday. It's too early to talk details about the long 4th of July Weekend (the holiday itself is next Thursday, by the way). But long-range models are not showing any major storm threats at this time, so that's encouraging news.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.