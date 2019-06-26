Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 87° Winds From the Southwest

6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 74°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:18a High

Wed 3:27p Low

Wed 10:06p High

Thu 3:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:42a High

Wed 3:01p Low

Wed 9:30p High

Thu 3:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:54a High

Wed 3:15p Low

Wed 9:42p High

Thu 3:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:46a High

Wed 2:57p Low

Wed 9:34p High

Thu 3:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:31a Low

Wed 1:23p High

Wed 7:07p Low

Thu 2:11a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:12a High

Wed 3:27p Low

Wed 9:53p High

Thu 3:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:38a Low

Wed 12:57p High

Wed 6:14p Low

Thu 1:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:48a High

Wed 4:16p Low

Wed 10:24p High

Thu 4:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:49a High

Wed 3:17p Low

Wed 9:28p High

Thu 3:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:07a High

Wed 3:33p Low

Wed 9:42p High

Thu 3:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:58a High

Wed 3:23p Low

Wed 9:29p High

Thu 3:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:47a High

Wed 4:11p Low

Wed 10:23p High

Thu 4:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

