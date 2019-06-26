Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 87°
Winds From the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 68° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:34pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 9:18a		 High
Wed 3:27p		 Low
Wed 10:06p		 High
Thu 3:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:42a		 High
Wed 3:01p		 Low
Wed 9:30p		 High
Thu 3:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:54a		 High
Wed 3:15p		 Low
Wed 9:42p		 High
Thu 3:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:46a		 High
Wed 2:57p		 Low
Wed 9:34p		 High
Thu 3:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 6:31a		 Low
Wed 1:23p		 High
Wed 7:07p		 Low
Thu 2:11a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 9:12a		 High
Wed 3:27p		 Low
Wed 9:53p		 High
Thu 3:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 5:38a		 Low
Wed 12:57p		 High
Wed 6:14p		 Low
Thu 1:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 9:48a		 High
Wed 4:16p		 Low
Wed 10:24p		 High
Thu 4:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:49a		 High
Wed 3:17p		 Low
Wed 9:28p		 High
Thu 3:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 9:07a		 High
Wed 3:33p		 Low
Wed 9:42p		 High
Thu 3:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:58a		 High
Wed 3:23p		 Low
Wed 9:29p		 High
Thu 3:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 9:47a		 High
Wed 4:11p		 Low
Wed 10:23p		 High
Thu 4:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

