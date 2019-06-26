Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 26, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Cape May Cove Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:18a
|High
Wed 3:27p
|Low
Wed 10:06p
|High
Thu 3:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:42a
|High
Wed 3:01p
|Low
Wed 9:30p
|High
Thu 3:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:54a
|High
Wed 3:15p
|Low
Wed 9:42p
|High
Thu 3:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:46a
|High
Wed 2:57p
|Low
Wed 9:34p
|High
Thu 3:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:31a
|Low
Wed 1:23p
|High
Wed 7:07p
|Low
Thu 2:11a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:12a
|High
Wed 3:27p
|Low
Wed 9:53p
|High
Thu 3:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:38a
|Low
Wed 12:57p
|High
Wed 6:14p
|Low
Thu 1:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:48a
|High
Wed 4:16p
|Low
Wed 10:24p
|High
Thu 4:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:49a
|High
Wed 3:17p
|Low
Wed 9:28p
|High
Thu 3:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:07a
|High
Wed 3:33p
|Low
Wed 9:42p
|High
Thu 3:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:58a
|High
Wed 3:23p
|Low
Wed 9:29p
|High
Thu 3:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 9:47a
|High
Wed 4:11p
|Low
Wed 10:23p
|High
Thu 4:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).