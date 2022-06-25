A disastrous week for women across the United States (Opinion)

Today is a sad morning, I woke up with a pit in my stomach knowing I have less rights than I had yesterday. Today I wake up and now the government has the right to tell me what to do with my body. The Supreme Court's rulings this week showed that guns get more respect than my body under the law.

Supreme Court Abortion Georgia AP loading...

An extremist Supreme Court is now going to force women to have babies but have no interest in helping these children once they are born. In 24 of the states that are about to ban abortion, none of them offer paid family leave. Who is going to be giving out free healthcare to follow through with these forced pregnancies? Who is going to fund a better adoption system? Who is going to pay for the food, shelter, and education for these forced pregnancies?

Supreme Court Abortion Seattle AP loading...

From the dissent written by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan:

"Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today's decision is certain: the curtailment of women's rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens," the dissent states. “With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent”.

We will fight back. We will not allow our country to move back in time. Many Americans spent the last two years screaming “my body, my choice”, I hope the same people are screaming at the top of their lungs over the right to one’s own body being decided by a court ruling.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2022 primary for U.S. House elections in New Jersey The filing deadline for candidates to run in the June 7, 2022 primary was Monday, April 4.

Sixty-three candidates met the filing deadline, including 41 Republicans and 22 Democrats, but some petitions were ultimately disqualified because they didn't have the required 200 signatures from eligible voters in their political party who reside in the district.

In total, there are 56 candidates: 36 Republicans and 20 Democrats. A few have recently suspended their campaigns but will remain on the ballot.