A dirty text message is going around New Jersey (Opinion)

Sexting is nothing new. Since people realized they could send naked pictures of themselves to their partner or anyone else in an instant, it became a thing.

Today I got a text that was intended for someone else. Unfortunately, or fortunately, it was not a picture of a naked woman. It was a confirmation of a hair appointment for a woman named Laurice at a hair cuttery in Jacksonville, Florida.

I didn’t want Laurice to miss her appointment, so I decided to call the shop while we were on the air. This is part of that conversation.

People in NJ getting unsolicited nude pics

What was more intriguing about the hour-long phone topic was the calls we received. More than one person had the same story. Three different callers within a half hour said they received pictures of a woman with short blond hair. First, the face picture followed by a full-frontal nude photo of a full-figured woman with tattoos.

Both men and women agreed she looked pretty good, and yes it does matter when it comes to why these photos are being sent.

Apparently, it’s some sort of practical joke or scam and we’re not sure which of the two. But more entertaining than the phone call with a woman at the hair salon in Florida was the fact that several people in New Jersey have received this naked text.

Maybe it’s a nationwide thing or maybe it’s a Jersey thing. I know you just picked up your phone and checked for a text.

