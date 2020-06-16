A ‘copy and paste’ forecast for NJ Tuesday, as pleasant weather continues

This is a "persistence" forecast here — basically copying Monday's weather and pasting it into Tuesday's forecast! We can't do that for the rest of the week though, as a slow shift from springlike to summerlike weather is expected. Things will get much warmer, more humid, and stormier by the time we ring in the Summer Solstice on Saturday.

On this Tuesday morning, we're enjoying our 4th crisp, cool, comfortable morning in a row with temperatures mainly in the 50s. Just like Monday, we'll enjoy periods of sun and clouds, with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. I think it's far to call that springlike, about 5 to 10 degrees below mid-June norms.

It's going to be a mostly pleasant day. I have to add that qualifier due to two hesitations:

1.) A sprinkle may clip far southern New Jersey (Cape May County) at some point Tuesday.

2.) A high risk of rip currents is posted along the Jersey Shore.

Tuesday night will be New Jersey's 5th comfortably cool night in a row, with low temperatures averaging upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

I think Wednesday will bring more clouds than sun. But with dew points still in the 50s (that's dry), it will be comfortable and generally pleasant. High temperatures will once again push into the lower-mid 70s.

In addition, as a southern storm system wiggles a little closer to the Garden State, Wednesday's chance for passing showers will be a bit more widespread. I'll include a few showers in the forecast for the southern half of the state (approximately south of Interstate 195).

Thursday will get a bit warmer and more humid, especially to the south. Hit or miss rain showers will be possible anywhere in the state during the day Thursday, under mostly cloudy skies. Having said that, it still looks like a mainly dry, decent weather day. High temperatures will bump into the mid to upper 70s.

And then on Friday, it will start to feel definitively more summerlike. It looks a bit brighter, with partly sunny skies. And warmer, with highs in the lower 80s — that is close to normal for mid-late June.

A round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is looking likely for Friday afternoon and evening. The atmosphere will be tapped into some deep moisture at that point, so there's a reasonable concern for some stronger storm cells and downpours. This will be the first real challenge for outdoor dining, since it re-opened this week.

Friday's forecast can also be carbon-copied through the weekend and early next week. For Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (at least), it will be very warm (80 to 88 degrees), humid (dew points 65+), and unsettled. There are no washout days, so you should get some beach, pool, park or backyard time. We'll just have to remain vigilant to a daily chance for diurnal thunderstorms during the hottest part of the day.

The Summer Solstice officially arrives this Saturday at 5:44 p.m.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.