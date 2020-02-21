A board game based on Action Park could be coming

There’s a Kickstarter campaign to fund the creation of a board game loosely based on New Jersey’s infamous Action Park.

According to the game’s description, the goal is to build and operate a theme park (called Danger Park- “the danger makes it fun!”) while making as much money as possible before the park gets shut down. The player with the most money when the park goes out of business wins. It lists the hard part as being: “The theme park is a dangerous death trap full of mayhem, negligence, and fraud.” While building the rides and moving patrons throughout the park, players can “add danger in the form of vomit, pests, flooding, electrical failure, and more in order to influence die rolls.”

Sounds like a lot of fun, doesn’t it? Another unique aspect of the game is taking out insurance in case of mishaps, but that just encourages sabotage to collect the insurance money. Some of the hazards include that the bumper cars don’t have brakes, exits get blocked, and patrons get sick. The park closes after too many rides get shut down or too many patrons die.

Even if you don’t want to help fund the game (it’s at 83% of its goal), just going to the Kickstarter page and watching the video is fun.

