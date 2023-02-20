A beachfront home so gorgeous it rents for $50,000 a WEEK

Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club, also known as LEHYC, in Beach Haven is one of the most exclusive areas in New Jersey.

And within it sits a gorgeous nautical getaway the likes of which many have never seen before, even in this tiny area.

It’s a short walk to all that Beach Haven has to offer and as a person who has been observing real estate in New Jersey for many years, I can tell you that it is hands-down, one of the most spectacular oceanfront homes in South Jersey.

The “horizon” pool of this home at 1001 South Atlantic Ave. in Beach Haven is the shining feature of this home. The way it is situated, it becomes part of the interior decor because the blue water and its reflection are visible from nearly every area in the interior of the home.

The home features veritable walls of glass where waterfront vistas abound. Bifold doors off the stunning entertainment room fold away to give you even more ocean views.

The pool living area leads to what its listing calls the entertainer's deck. And it’s certainly a perfect place for company.

There’s a spa, a mosaic-accented pool complete with spa, and all-glass rails, so you can delight in the sight and sound of the crashing waves as the backdrop.

The living room, dining room, breakfast room and kitchen offer an open-plan living area, with beautiful crisp furnishings in white and nautical tones and there are wall and ceiling moldings everywhere.

The gourmet chef's kitchen boasts thick Carrara quartz counters housing a farmhouse sink, 6 burner + grill Wolf stove with pot filler, 2 dishwashers (the best on the market), a sub-zero refrigerator, and a breakfast bar that seats 4.

If you’re not a chef, ask one of your friends how important these fabulous amenities are to a kitchen.

The huge master suite boasts paneled ceilings, enormous windows & glass sliders. More views!! The master bath features a step-in “rain room” and a one-of-a-kind indoor/outdoor shower accented with pond stone, to enjoy the outdoors - with views of the ocean as you bathe.

Three ensuite bedrooms (two offering outdoor access to the pool and decks), and two bunk rooms that share a full bath, plus a half bath that offers access to the deck and pool outside and heated hot tub- complete this fabulous space.

The vacation of a lifetime can be had in this one-of-a-kind, dream-worthy beachfront paradise. Now all you have to do is come up with the 50 grand.

