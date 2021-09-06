9/11 Memorial at Mt. Mitchill: Remembering those we lost, 20 years later

20 years later and the events of that tragic day are still vivid for many of us. Like many of you, I remember exactly where I was when I first learned of the events unfolding on September 11, 2001.

I was a high school senior at the time when our history teacher, Mr. Kennedy, was about to put on a video for class. As he turned on the TV, we all saw the breaking news of the first tower being struck. At the time, most of us thought it was just a serious accident.

After watching for a bit, Mr. Kennedy decided to move forward with class. Just as he was about to push the video into the VCR, we all saw the second tower get hit live on TV. At that point, we all knew this wasn't an accident.

For all of those we lost from New Jersey, Monmouth County was affected particularly hard. The 9/11 Memorial at Mount Mitchill in Atlantic Highlands remembers many of those that called Monmouth County, NJ, their home.

