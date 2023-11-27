9 theme parks in and around NJ that are celebrating the holidays

There’s so much to do around New Jersey this time of year to entertain the whole family. There are a ton of Christmas tree farms, Christmas villages, Christmas train rides, holiday light displays, and so much more.

But one thing most people don’t think about is going to a theme park during the holidays.

It’s New Jersey, it’s cold outside, why would theme parks be open? This is actually one of the best times to visit a theme park, even with the chilly temps. The holiday overlays attract thousands of locals to the park where you can find holiday light shows, hot cocoa and festive food, Christmas shows, and some rides are even open for you and your family to enjoy off-season.

We’re lucky enough to be surrounded by a handful of theme parks in and around New Jersey that are celebrating the holidays this year.

So skip the expensive trip to Disney World (although I highly recommend visiting for Christmas at least once), pack up the car, and head to one of these theme parks to get your Christmas fix:

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure

Jackson, NJ

Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show at Diggerland USA

West Berlin, NJ

Storybook Land’s Christmas Fantasy with Lights

Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Nick the Halls at Nickelodeon Universe inside the American Dream

East Rutherford, NJ

Holiday Bricktacular at LEGOLAND New York

Goshen, NY

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

Hershey, PA

A Very Furry Christmas Celebration at Sesame Place

Langhorne, PA

Dutch Winter Wonderland at Dutch Wonderland

Lancaster, PA

Joy Through The Grove at Knoebels Amusement Resort

Elysburg, PA

