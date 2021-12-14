9 NJ places you can still find Christmas trees despite a shortage

Well, we all know about the COVID supply chain-related shortages. The chip shortages, the car shortages, the turkey shortages. But who ever anticipated that there would be Christmas tree shortages?

After all, we are the Garden State. How is it possible that we are unable to grow enough Christmas trees for everyone to be able to get one?

Well, the thing is, we don’t grow them all. Many places where people would get Christmas trees actually get them from suppliers themselves. And those who get them from wholesalers have been having a hard time procuring them. Lots of Christmas tree suppliers ordered their supply back in March or April. And supplies were low.

Thus, the suppliers were charging more, and many retailers could not afford them. So some people simply got out of the Christmas tree business entirely due to the high upfront cost.

So before you go driving directly to wherever you got your Christmas tree from last year, make sure they’re still open and selling trees. And don’t be surprised if, even when you can find a nice tree, the prices are much higher than in years past.

The good news is that there are some places who still have a lot of trees that are not astronomically priced. Even as I was writing this, some purveyors had run out of trees, so hurry! And before you go out on a wild tree chase, call. Here are a few good New Jersey tree places to check out.

Paul’s Trees

Branchport Avenue

Long Branch

Christmas trees are now being sold at Paul’s Trees next to the Long Branch Poultry Farm on Branchport Ave. (Used to be next to Dunkin Donuts on Hwy 36 in West Long Branch.) they tend to change locations year to year but they try to update their customers and let them know where they’ll be. They carry everything for the holidays from wreaths, grave blankets to trees.

Wolgast Tree Farm

176 Bennetts Ln

Somerset

732- 873-3206

A small family-run, Watershed-Friendly Christmas Tree Farm and Apiary located in Somerset, New Jersey, Wolgast will gladly cut, carry and help you secure your tree to your vehicle so that you can go home and get your tree up and enjoy knowing your Christmas Tree came from a real Christmas Tree farm.

Colonial Nursery

1124 West Front Street

Lincroft

|(732) 530-3838

Colonial Nursery started in Dan and Jackie Coneeny’s front yard in 1996 with mums and a cash box. Over the years, it has grown into 14 acres of indoor/outdoor retail space with a plant nursery growing a large variety of annuals and perennials. Not only that, but Colonial Nursery also features a maintenance and landscaping division and design team. They have Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, kissing balls, porch pots, ornaments, poinsettias, gifts and gift cards.

Privetera's Florist, Landscape & Nursery

483 Harding Rd

Fair Haven

732-747-1443

Privetaras Florist, landscape and nursery still has trees. And when they run out, they still restock. I’m fact, a recent customer posted online that Privetara’s sold out recently and expected 100 more any day. Those should be there now! Run!

Brock Farms - Colts Neck

375 Route 34

Colts Neck,

732-462-0900

One look at the beautiful trees and great selection on their Instagram account, @brock_farmsnj and you’ll be counting the minutes till you get to Brock's in Colts Neck. They have a Freehold location too.

Eatontown Lions Club Annual Christmas tree sale

Monmouth Mall

Eatontown

732-747-0411

The Lions have set up a lot right next to the AMC movie theatre sign on Route 35 in the borough. The sale of any Christmas tree will benefit the Eatontown Lions Club. Their Facebook page shows a gorgeous selection. Hours are Monday - Friday 5 - 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.. And BRING YOUR OLD EYEGLASSES FOR RECYCLING, too! For more information, contact Toby Stark at the number above or at tnstark@gmail.com

Anne Ellen Tree Farm

114 Daum, Manalapan, NJ 07726

732-786-9277

Anne Ellen has tons of trees, cut your own or pre-cut. Trees can be a little pricier than at some places (some are $100+) but that's not unusual this year. Anne Ellen tree farm has been a Christmas tradition for over 80 years, since the first tree was planted on the farm.

Gloria’s Trees

50 Dey Grove Road, Manalapan

908-670-1373

Huge beautiful trees. Some precut, and some cut your own, but all trees are $75, no matter the size. A recent customer Got a full 12footer for 75$. Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dearborn Market and Garden Center

2170 RT-35, Holmdel, NJ 07733

(732) 264-0256

A garden center with Real and artificial trees, as well as a specialty grocery store/market with everything you need to put together a magnificent holiday table.

