Meet Freya. She is an eleven-foot great white shark that weighs 883 pounds and she's been tracked off the coast of Atlantic City by OCEARCH making her way north.

Now if you're in AC, don't freak out. Captain John Malecki of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol according to 6 ABC "said there is no need to panic as this time of year it's normal for sharks to migrate north. He even goes on to say that an old captain once told him that "the only sharks you have to worry about in Atlantic City are loan sharks" but he also says if they hear of a shark nearby they do notify the lifeguards.

With all the crime and violence that's been going on lately in Atlantic City, maybe a pet great white shark wouldn't be a bad idea.

But as Max Weinberg once played on his "Killer Joe" scene of the crime cd, there have been "Sharks in the Water" all over New Jersey. By the way, don't forget to see Max Weinberg's Jukebox Friday night July 23rd at the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington. He'll be taking requests and telling stories about what he's going to play.

Bill Doyle writes about the parade of great white sharks that have been "lurking off our shore, possibly including one local favorite; Mary Lee, a 16 foot, 3400-pound female, who is thought to be hanging out off the coast of LBI."

Dennis Malloy tells us about a thresher shark that was caught off the coast of Long Branch on Father's Day.

Personally, I think that with the politicians we have in New Jersey, sharks would leave us alone out of professional courtesy.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise.