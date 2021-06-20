Man killed, woman critically hurt in Atlantic City, NJ stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — A double stabbing on Saturday night left a man dead and a woman critical hurt, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner announced.

Atlantic City Police received a 911 call before 9:30 p.m., reporting the violence at a residence on South Carolina Avenue.

Responding officers found a 55-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both with stab wounds.

They were taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, Tyner said.

Potential tips on the investigation, which involves both the prosecutor's office Major Crimes Unit and Atlantic City Police, can be reported by phone, at 609-909-7800 or anonymously online.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) — or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

