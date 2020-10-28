82-year-old couple found dead in South Jersey house explosion

EAST GREENWICH — Authorities are exploring the possibility than an appliance might have caused an explosion that leveled a house where an elderly couple was found dead.

The house on Weatherby Avenue in the Clarksboro section was fully engulfed in flames just before 6 p.m. Tuesday after neighbors reported hearing an explosion, according to township police.

First responders were not sure if anyone was inside and were unable to enter the house because of the intensity of flames, police said.

After the flames were extinguished, firefighters found the bodies of a man and woman, both 82-years-old, who lived there. Police were not releasing the names of the victims.

At a hearing on Wednesday morning, Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso said South Jersey Gas was on the scene and that investigators were suspecting an appliance.

The Gloucester County Fire Marshals Office and the Gloucester County Prosecutors Office was investigating the cause of both the fire and the deaths.

Michael Symons contributed to this report.

