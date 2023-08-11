2 more tornadoes spin up in New Jersey on Thursday

⚡ Two more tornadoes Thursday afternoon brings the total for 2023 to 13

⚡ A Tornado Warning was posted because of one of the tornadoes

⚡ More information will be released by late Friday afternoon

National Weather Service survey teams have determined that two tornadoes occurred in New Jersey during thunderstorms that popped up Thursday afternoon.

One storm was confirmed in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township in Burlington County and the second one in East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County. The Browns Mills storm promoted a Tornado Warning to be posted around 3:15 p.m. before quickly weakening.

East Greenwich radar image shows The bright green coloring in the center indicates a compact concentration of strong winds, indicative of a tornado. East Greenwich radar image shows The bright green coloring in the center indicates a compact concentration of strong winds, indicative of a tornado (Radarscope) loading...

Browns Mills radar image shows the very visible "couplet" in the middle of the graphic shows strong winds moving both toward (green) and away from (red) the radar site (the big black dot). Browns Mills radar image shows the very visible "couplet" in the middle of the graphic shows strong winds moving both toward (green) and away from (red) the radar site (the big black dot). (Radarscope) loading...

"Survey teams are still reviewing the data and will release their findings later Friday afternoon including damage estimates, path length, and strength on the Enhanced Fujita scale, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Zarrow said the severe weather risk on Thursday was relatively low, as the potential for heavy rain took the spotlight. But a strong thunderstorm cell had just enough instability (rising motion) and wind shear (twisting motion) to drop these two brief tornadoes.

Damage from a tornado in Browns Mills 8/10/23 Damage from a tornado in Browns Mills 8/10/23 (Pam Lee) loading...

A fast-moving storm

Photos and video posted to the National Weather Service Facebook from Browns Mill showed trees cut in half and fallen over. A video posted by a Browns Mills resident on the National Weather Service Facebook shows what looks like a small funnel cloud moving on the ground and gusty winds calming down within 30 seconds.

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Holland Township Monday afternoon in Hunterdon County with a top wind of 85 mph. It was considered a tornado for about a minute.

"'Surprise spin-up tornadoes remind us all that every thunderstorm has the potential to become dangerous. It is important to stay alert and vigilant whenever stormy weather is in the forecast. And when a warning is issued for your area, you need to seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy building," Zarrow said.

Damage from a tornado in Browns Mills 8/10/23 Damage from a tornado in Browns Mills 8/10/23 (Jamie O'Donnell) loading...

An active year continues

The two storms Thursday bring New Jersey's tally of 2023 tornadoes to 13, tied with 2021 as the second most active year on record since 1950.

"Back in 2021, I lamented what a crazy, active year it was for tornadoes. Yet, here we are again, at 13 confirmed for 2023. And it's only mid-August — we still have more than a month of summer *and* the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season coming up," Zarrow said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline.