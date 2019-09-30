8 items to elevate your fall family photos

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Are you stumped on how to best capture the spirit of the season in your fall photos? Or perhaps you don't have a local pumpkin patch to take photos in? Well, buckle up because I've got a list of props and photography accessories that can help you achieve the perfect fall family photos!

Amazon

These pumpkins look incredibly real and so festive! Real gourds can be expensive and it can take a lot of time looking for the right shape and color. This way your job is done for you and they'll last for years to come!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2mYQUZI

Amazon

This black and white buffalo check print throw is perfect for laying down as a cute blanket for you and your kids or loved ones to cuddle up on for photos! The best part is it won't clash with your autumnal outfit! Unless of course, you're wearing black and white buffalo print.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2n4FOT2

Amazon

These baskets would be so cute to have your baby or toddler popping out of or full of the aforementioned fake gourds! Apples or leaves would also work. And if you're looking for something more obviously fall, these rustic, painted wooden crates should do the trick!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2lUias9

Amazon

What could be more useful for a self-made fall photoshoot than a tripod? This one is travel-sized and comes with its own bag!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2n6Tfl3

Amazon

This is another fall-themed blanket for taking photos on, but it's more autumn-colored. I just thought maybe you'd want options!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2lUhMtH

Amazon

This seems so handy for taking photos. No more self-timer or asking strangers to take photos for you, just connect it to your BlueTooth and snap away!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2ls7f8F

Amazon

Make a pile of leaves for your kids to jump into! Or you could always scatter them around your feet for a more subtle effect.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2lxtjyU

Amazon

This feels very 90's school photos, but hay-rides are an autumn thing so I didn't feel like I could make a fall photo props post without at least mentioning a hay bale.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2mZ97Gz