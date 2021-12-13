8 dazzling NJ Christmas displays you don’t want to miss this year

North or South Jersey, there’s always a neighborhood that is a "can’t miss" on the list of holiday decorating.

There are just those houses in those neighborhoods where people go all out. You know the ones we mean. But I want to make it easy for you. So if you’re not in the mood to drive aimlessly to try to catch a really brilliantly decorated home, I’ve compiled a little list of some of the homes that you should expect to be blown away by this Christmas season.

If you’re not in the mood to drive an hour away to see Christmas lights this year, there’s sure to be a gorgeous show near you. Luckily there are many Jersey neighborhoods that take their holiday decorating very seriously.

If you’re planning a neighborhood light drive this winter make sure to hit these houses.

Camuso Family Christmas Display of Livingston: Livingston

Ernie Camuso of Livingston was a toymaker, machinist and collected many animated robotic figures that were designed to be doing specific tasks related to toy building and loading Santa’s sleigh full of gifts. He also built one of the most elaborate Christmas displays in the area, which since his death community members have worked to restore. If you are looking for an authentic and memorable light show definitely check out this display.

Martorana Christmas House: Wayne

This place is flooded with over 100 floats accompanied by several lights and decorations that are live from 9 a.m. till midnight. This is a good place to visit for a quick drive-by, or if you want to meet the family behind the decorations and see how they pull off this amazing display.

Fanwoods Favorite Christmas House: Fanwood

You will have to get out of the car and explore this 30,000+ light display that runs daily from dusk till 10 p.m. For years Fanwood has been collecting monetary donations in support of the NJ Institute for Disabilities. They also have Santa visits on occasional Sundays.

Morris Holiday Lights: Mine Hill

Mayor Sam Morris and his family put on a music programmed light show every year that features 40,000 beautiful lights. Roll down your car window and drive by to be put in the perfect holiday spirit.

Forrest Trail Circle Holiday Light Show: Toms River

This Christmas show runs from Dec 10th- Dec 26th from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. nightly and is quite different from other shows. Several animations are projected onto homes, featuring familiar winter characters such as Elsa, Frosty The Snowman and more.

Bayville Christmas Light Show: Bayville

This light show is no joke. Come to the Bayville Christmas light show to witness more than 70,000 lights dance to 11 different songs. This is a great show to check out if you would also like to make a donation to those in need this winter, as food donations are welcome and benefit St. Barnabas Church.

Liams Spectacular Christmas Display: Middletown

This two-story house is practically covered in Christmas lights and the perfect place to take a nice family walk. There are plenty of lights and figures to keep you entertained and in the holiday spirit.

Crazy Christmas: Old Bridge

If you have extra toys around, definitely bring them to this show to be donated to Toys for Tots. This light show features over 50,000 lights, animated figures, blow molds, Christmas trees, and more. If you’re looking for an authentic light show this is definitely it.

