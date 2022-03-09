7 Saint Patrick’s Day parades in NJ you shouldn’t miss this weekend

Previously, I wrote about things to do in New Jersey for St. Patrick’s Day that are not parades. And it’s not that I’m against a parade. It’s that every once in a while you’re looking for something different that doesn’t involve crowds and noise.

I got a little flak for that in my email and I decided I need to make something clear. St. Patrick’s Day parades are a tradition and there are some in New Jersey that stand out from the rest. In my informal research – otherwise known as people writing to me and yelling at me – I picked the ones that people seem to go crazy for.

So get your green outfits and lucky charms ready because St. Patrick's Day is rapidly approaching and New Jersey is ready to celebrate.

Although some parades, like Belmar’s, happened this past weekend, there are still a few more for you to catch. Starting this weekend, a handful of parades will be occurring in celebration of this Irish holiday. If you do not yet have weekend plans, check out some of these fun parades going on throughout New Jersey.

The Newark Parade, March 11 @ 1 p.m.: Begin your march at the Prudential Center and continue along Mulberry Street 'til Washington Park to celebrate the 87th year of St. Patrick's Day parades. Throughout the day music will be played and participants will be photographed by several volunteers.

Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 12 @ 12 p.m.: Grand Marshal Mary Walker is finally celebrating her position in this year's parade. Mary is a member of the Irish American Association and has volunteered at these parades for as long as she can remember. Morris County prides itself on being the most fun parade in New Jersey and they are ready to prove themselves again this year.

Union County St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 12 @ 9 a.m.: Union County is taking full advantage of St. Patrick's day this year. Beginning at 9 a.m., a Thornstick Mass will start the day, and be hosted with the Elizabeth A.O.H. at St. Patrick's Church in Elizabeth. At noon the kids zone will open, followed by the parade. This is a great family-friendly event to check out, especially if you want to learn more history about the holiday and hear from the Grand Marshal.

Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 13 @ 1 p.m.: Asbury Park is hosting its 8th annual parade this year, and is expected to be full of fun and shenanigans. The event will include a ton of live music and the floats are expected to be the best yet. You can even apply to have your own float at the parade if you really want to celebrate the holiday properly.

Freehold St. Patrick's day Parade, March 13 @ 1 pm: East Main Street is where you need to be for the Freehold Borough parade. I’ve been to this parade and I can attest to the fact that it is a blast. Plus, the charming and picturesque Main Street in Freehold makes you feel like you’ve taken a step back into history.

The Wildwoods St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 12 @ 12 p.m.: What our listeners say they love about the Wildwood St. Patrick’s Day parade is that it begins with a Mass at St. Ann Church of Notre Dame La Mer Parish at 10 a.m. and then a ceremony on the front steps of North Wildwood City Hall beginning at 12. Then the parade festivities begin and proceed north on Atlantic Avenue. Terry O’Connor, the widow of slain Philadelphia police Corporal James O’Connor, will be honored as the 2022 grand marshal of the parade.

Woodbridge St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 13 @ 1:30 p.m.: Join the America Irish Association of Woodbridge 1:30-4 p.m. this Sunday, March 13 for their annual Parade. This year, they honor Grand Marshal Charlie Kenny, Irish woman of the year Karen Devlin, Irish man of the year Jim Leatham, Miss American Irish Sarah Olexa and Lady-in-Waiting Victoria Gomez.

The parade starts at Woodbridge High school and ends at Woodbridge Town Hall.

