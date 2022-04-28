As the weather gets warmer and spring beckons you outside once again, it's time to get that bike out of the garage again.

If you're lucky enough to live near one of our many great bike trails, you're in luck. Or you can do what I did and get an inexpensive bike rack for your car and go check them out.

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

Here are some of the best places to go for a great bike ride this spring.

Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park

Trolley Line Trail, West Windsor

Middlesex Greenway, Edison

Lawrence Hopewell Trail, Pennington

Sandy Hook Pathway Bike Trail, Sandy Hook

Gravel Hill Trail, Monroe

Sawmill Lake Bike Trail, Brick

If you want to head a little further south and get into the woods, the Pine Barrens River Ramble trail traverses Burlington and Atlantic County in the Pinelands.

For more on bike trails in the northern and southern parts of the state you can check out plenty of them here and here.

Some of the trails show whether or not they're kids friendly and their degree of difficulty.

Enjoy ... before it gets too hot!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: