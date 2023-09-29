7 NJ small businesses you need to try

Small businesses are generally the backbone of any state economy. And they are also part of what makes America so great.

The creativity, ingenuity, hard work and persistence it takes to build a small business are admirable.

Yet, New Jersey makes it really tough to run a business. That’s why we always try to promote small businesses whenever we can.

We like to do a small business day with people calling and shouting out the businesses they toil at every day. Here are the seven we were most impressed with on the air yesterday

Broadway scoops

Pennsville

Broadway Scoops is a local, family-owned business serving super scrumptious hand-dipped ice cream.

They feature 42 flavors of hard scoop served in cones, bowls, or in a cup with your favorite soda float. And milkshakes in any flavor! They’re famous for their waffle and ice cream sandwiches and also for their festive parties.

Confectionately Yours

Franklin Park

Confectionately Yours is a restaurant that has served the Central New Jersey area for over 35 years. Since 1981, we have grown from a small confectionary shop into a family-friendly dining establishment.

People love their homemade ice cream and chocolates as well as their full menu service.

Hassock House

Middletown

In business since 1922, this is your one stop shop for all of your interior design needs. Not only that. The company specializes in and window treatments not only for homes in commercial buildings but also for the marine industry.

Martinelli‘s Pizza and Italian Food

Flemington

Located in Flemington, Martinelli’s is the kind of pizza place. Where when you walk in you feel like family. Besides for having the most amazing pizza in the area, they full Italian menu and gluten free & vegan options. Don’t miss their pesto chicken!

Legends Grill and Food Truck

East Windsor

A staple in East Windsor since 1980, legends Grill and their Food truck, legends Grill to go, are a haven for meat lovers! They’re famous for their lamb chops, steak burgers, wings, and more.

The Green Café

Edgewater Park

In Edgewater Park, The Green Café is housed in what used to be the fleet bank building. A quaint family owned Cafe, with a unique concept: it’s organic menu is limited to soup, breads, coffee, tea, and cocoa.

