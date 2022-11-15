7 NJ events that’ll make this Thanksgiving weekend different
Of course we all love the traditional Thanksgiving.
Post-pandemic, it might be time to switch things up a little here in New Jersey.
Especially because there are fun things to do that you may never have even known existed.
And none of them involved shopping.
Start the holiday season on a different note this year, by taking part in one of these unique activities.
The Dickens Festival
Nov. 26 to Nov. 27
The Dickens Festival at Historic Smithville is presented by the Dickens Festival Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company.
They’ll bring the Spirit of Christmas back to Historic Smithville, when they return to present their two-day outdoor “Dickens Fest."
Families love this event so much and it’s a great way to create memories. It’s happening Nov. 26 to 27. For more info click here.
New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators
Dec. 1
Yeah, yeah yeah, we know that Thanksgiving is all about football.
But for a change, (and to get all the lazy people out of the house) how about checking out a hockey game?
You can watch the New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators Dec. 1, at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ at 7 p.m.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Nov. 25
Something that would be so fun for a family to do Thanksgiving weekend is a trip to the Count Basie Center.
Kids and adults will both love this production of A Charlie Brown Christmas at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank, NJ Price: $25.00 - $45.00
Winter Village Festival of Trees
Nov. 25 to 27
The red mill is a stunning village museum in picturesque Clinton.
This Annual Holiday Festival features a beautiful display of decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces that are available to win raffle.
Plus, you’ll see over 40 artisan crafters, specialty foods and craft beer set inside the bucolic Red Mill Museum Village.
You’ll marvel at the holiday lights and decor There amid the historic buildings.
Skylands Christmas Light Show & Christmas Village
Nov. 23 to Dec. 30 (closed Thanksgiving Chrismas & selected days)
The Skylands Christmas light show in Christmas village is truly something to behold.
With more than two million dazzling lights on a mile-long drive-through course PLUS a new outdoor village, it's a must-see holiday attraction for your whole family.
Gorgeous Lights on a Mile Long Drive-Thru course, not to mention a new and expanded outdoor village and winter carnival.
The light show itself costs $29 per carload.
You must buy tickets on site.
If you buy Advance sale tickets you save $3.
Not only is this show one of the most gorgeous displays you’ve ever seen, but the outdoor village is free! More info here.
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Dec. 1
Redbank is one of those towns in New Jersey that you definitely want to be at during the holiday season.
And what better way to kick off the holiday season than a visit to the theater to see Rudolph and his friends performing live.
It’s a show that the entire family can enjoy and it takes place at the beautiful, historic, Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank.
Our day of thanks 19th Century Thanksgiving Celebration
Nov. 20
For a unique historic experience, celebrate an early 19th century Thanksgiving with the villagers of James P.
Allaire's Howell Iron Works Company! The historic homes, craft shops, and retail buildings will be open to welcome you for a special "Day of Thanks” from 11 to 4 on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Come for a special program on the Village Green with craft and cooking demonstrations.
Check out the quaint bakery and general store for some holiday shopping.
It all takes place at the historic Village at Allaire in Farmingdale.
Find more information here.
