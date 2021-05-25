7 New Jersey malls that’ll make you love the mall again

When was the last time you went to the mall? I can’t remember either. After spending the past year doing the majority of my shopping online, I am definitely craving an in person visit to the mall.

When choosing which mall to go to, however, there are a couple of factors that play into my decision. To me, the perfect mall has a variety of stores, and it also has to have decent dining options since shopping can work up quite the appetite.

So here is my list of some of Jersey’s most prized malls.