7 New Jersey candle scents we need (Opinion)

I don’t know who was asking for this, but Campbells Soup Company teamed up with a California firm to release two soup scented candles.

The candles smell like two of Campbell’s popular soup flavors: Chicken Noodle and Tomato. To make it a full meal, the tomato candle also has hints of grilled cheese.

This got me thinking, a tomato scented candle would be perfect for New Jersey since we pride ourselves on our Jersey tomatoes! But why stop there? We could create a whole collection of Garden State themed candles, here are a few ideas to get us started.

7 New Jersey candle scents we need

