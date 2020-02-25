What a ‘Jersey’ scented candle would smell like (Opinion)
McDonalds has come out with a quarter pounder scented candle which will include: bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef-scented candles. Our own Craig Allen would rather stick to a "Jersey" scented candle. But there are also some Jersey scented candles that are not for sale because they are just ideas.
Here are some of those ideas from my social media:
Scott Kohler: "Pork Roll."
Maryjo Hamrick: "A pizza on the boardwalk."
Peg Weber Bradford: "Fresh TOMATOES."
Len Moore: "Italian Hot Dog."
Michael Hawk: "Exit 12."
Jerry Carr: "Exit 13."
Tim Hayes: "Bayonne."
Steve Bier: "An oil refinery and rotting garbage come instantly to mind...perhaps as a scent-layer candle."
Keith Mortensen: "Secaucus marsh in July."
Donna Rosato: "Salt water beach with a hint of coconut suntan oil."
Now I realize that there are actual Jersey scented candles out there that you can buy, so here's a few that caught my eye.
