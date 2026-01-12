Is it hypocritical of me to write about a great coffee concept when I don’t drink coffee? I love the smell of coffee, but I never liked the taste.

However, I know I’m the oddball here. So instead of thinking I’m a hypocrite, just realize I’m trying to give a heads up for the majority of coffee lovers in New Jersey.

7 Brew 7 Brew via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

7 Brew Coffee

There’s a place called 7 Brew Coffee, which only popped up in New Jersey last year. But they’re about to open another Garden State location this month.

What makes them unique is that they don’t call themselves a coffee shop. Because it’s almost exclusively a drive-thru model with some having walk-up windows, the to-go concept calls itself a stand.

The new one opening Jan. 26 at 1390 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Clementon will be drive-thru only, however.

Another thing that makes them different is they’re really almost all about the beverages. While they do offer some food like muffin tops, this is primarily where you go to get a drink.

7 Brew 7 Brew via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

7 Brew Coffee has seven ‘originals.’

A vanilla and caramel breve called Blondie, a hazelnut and caramel mocha known as a Brunette. There’s also the Smooth 7, which is an Irish cream and white chocolate breve. Or a White Chocolate Mocha might get the job done.

Also, a brown sugar cinnamon and white chocolate breve they call a Cinnamon Roll, a coconut and caramel mocha is their German Chocolate, and a salted caramel and white chocolate breve known as their Sweet and Salty.

For a company that only started in 2017 in Rogers, Arkansas, they took off quickly. There are more than 500 across the country.

The one opening in Clementon on Jan. 26 will be just the fourth in New Jersey.

The others are in Turnersville, Toms River, and the Rio Grande section of Middle Township in Cape May County.