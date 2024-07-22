Decades-old ShopRite in NJ is getting a facelift

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old ShopRite located at the South Freehold Shopping Center is about to get a makeover, according to NJ.com.

Saker ShopRites, which owns 39 stores in New Jersey, got consent from municipal officials to renovate and enlarge the Freehold location.

NJ.com reports that the store will stay open during construction.

When all is complete, the reimagined ShopRite will be 86,500 square feet, according to the Asbury Park Press. The current store is 59,182 square feet.

Talk last year about ending the operations of the decades-old ShopRite to build a World Class ShopRite never panned out, according to Asbury Park Press.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom