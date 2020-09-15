60-year-old dad drowns, multiple rescues during late-season Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore beaches dealt with multiple water rescues Monday, including a fatal drowning in Lavallette, as people attempted ocean swimming despite hazardous conditions.

Borough Administrator Robert Brice confirmed that a 60-year-old father died Monday after he and his 24-year-old son were rescued from the water.

Brice said a surfer called in the emergency, which happened amid 3 to 5-foot waves.

A high risk of rip currents continued Tuesday along the Jersey Shore, including beaches in Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean Cape May and Atlantic Counties.

Such red flag conditions mean dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf, as described by the National Weather Service.

Seaside Park’s Volunteer Fire Company tweeted that they responded to five water rescue calls in less than three hours on the barrier peninsula Monday.

Lavallette’s beach has been closed for the season since September 8, which means normal lifeguard operations also have ended.

Brice said with some leftover payroll funds and the potential for more off-season visitors after the pandemic-impacted summer, the borough does have a water rescue response team on standby until at least Monday, weather permitting.

The Lavalette borough website said that the team of 2 to 3 people will be based from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. near the Philadelphia Ave Lifeguard headquarters, to respond to emergency calls in the same manner as police, fire, and EMS.

In Seaside Heights, beaches also were closed late Monday afternoon amid the high rip current risk.

Lifeguards have remained on duty, conditions permitting, for weekends there and in neighboring Seaside Park.

Toms River and Brick both ended lifeguard operations with the Labor Day holiday, Brice said, while Sea Girt has extended its beach season through the month.

Long Branch and Asbury Park also both have extended their beach season through the end of September, which means badges are still required while lifeguards remain on duty during normal daytime hours.

Bradley Beach also extended its beach season, with lifeguard operations, through September.

Sea Bright has offered extended lifeguard operations for a few extra weekends after Labor Day, as has Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.

Also on LBI, Barnegat Light has posted it is staffing extended summer coverage.

Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol announced late-season beach coverage for 2020, as has Margate beach patrol, mainly on weekends through September.