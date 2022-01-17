6 non-romantic Valentine’s Day gifts for friends or family

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about that yearly dilemma. What to buy those people who aren’t necessarily romantic relationships. After all, so many people fall into this category.

Some people buy Valentine’s Day gifts for brothers, sisters, children and other family members. And then of course there are the new relationships that could turn into something one day but are right now platonic. So what do you do?

Especially now that the air fryer phase seems to have settled down you may be struggling to find cool gifts. Look no further. Here are some awesome gifts that you will probably also want for yourself.

They don’t have a smidgen of romance attached to them but will still make you the best valentines gift giver.

This waffle maker doubles as a sandwich maker as well as a waffle maker with its removable plates that make cleaning quite easy. For just $22.99 on Amazon this is the perfect gift to give someone who loves easy baking and cooking.

My family is always fighting over whose Chapstick is whose, especially during the winter months. Burt's Bees has a 5-piece set for just $9.99 that will put the chapped lip war to rest.

Anyone who has a nightly glass of wine knows how important a good drinking glass is. My family has lately been obsessed with square-edged wine glasses and have been gifting them to all of our friends. If you have any wine connoisseurs in your life, spend the $34.99 and purchase these.

For your friends that refuse to not shop in style, this pack of multicolored grocery bags are a perfect gift. Especially when shopping for your family you can never have too many bags, so why not have one for each color of the rainbow!

This clever gift removes the need to cut vegetables near a trash can as it has containers of its own to collect any trash. Or you can do the reverse and have whatever you are cutting fall directly into the container. This cutting board that has been taking the internet by storm is quite a practical gift.

this simple to use kit helps you to grow certified USDA and organic non-GMO herbs in your home. It’s easy and it has everything you need to keep the kitchen well stocked with basil, cilantro, parsley, sage, and thyme. It even includes potting soil and peat pots.

