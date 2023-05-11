6 NJ high school students named as U.S. Presidential Scholars

One of the nation's highest honors for high school students is being awarded to six New Jersey students, and dozens of other students across the U.S.

The 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars recognizes 161 high school seniors, out of 3.7 million that are graduating nationwide, for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

"U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs."

This year's list includes at least one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad.

Only California produced more than U.S. Presidential Scholars than New Jersey in 2023.

This year's class will be recognized this summer with an online program.

New Jersey's U.S. Presidential Scholars, 2023

Sebastián N. Anderson (Ho-Ho-Kus), Northern Highlands Regional High School, Allendale

(Ho-Ho-Kus), Northern Highlands Regional High School, Allendale Camryn Nicole Bartone (Howell), Freehold Township High School, Freehold

(Howell), Freehold Township High School, Freehold Katherine Chen (Mountain Lakes), Mountain Lakes High School, Mountain Lakes

(Mountain Lakes), Mountain Lakes High School, Mountain Lakes Andrew C. Noviello (Bridgewater), Lawrenceville High School, Lawrenceville

(Bridgewater), Lawrenceville High School, Lawrenceville Ian Liu (Cedar Knolls), Packer Collegiate Institute, Brooklyn, New York

(Cedar Knolls), Packer Collegiate Institute, Brooklyn, New York Christopher Y. Shin (Cherry Hill), Cherry Hill High School East, Cherry Hill

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

