6 NJ activities to do NOW to keep summer around a little longer

Don’t you hate when all of a sudden you feel a chill in the air and you didn’t even realize summer had come to an end? That’s because you didn’t celebrate the end of the summer by squeezing out every last glorious drop of it.

Fall brings its own fun activities, but those of us who live in New Jersey understand that there are some benefits of living near the most beautiful shoreline in the country and you’ve just got to experience them in the summer. But the beach is not all that we do here that makes New Jersey such a special summertime place.

With the warm weather coming to an end, it’s important that you get one more last gasp of summertime fun. Pick one of these activities and do it this week or maybe next. Especially if you took the summer for granted, don’t let the cooler weather coming without sending summer out with a bang.