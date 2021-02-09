I have always been quite the nerd when it comes to technology. I am a religious follower of Apple release days, and am always ordering cool gadgets and accessories for my tech products. While many of these products are now residents of my junk drawer, there are several that I still use daily.

I started thinking... are some of these products more useful to me because I live in New Jersey? Because of the kind of person I am because I live in New Jersey? It’s possible! Here are some of the tech products that might seem obvious but could also be new to some. And no true New Jerseyan should do without these important tech gadgets!

6 great tech products every New Jerseyan needs

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.