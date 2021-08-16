What started as an Eagle Scout’s project has become a yearly event as the 2nd Annual Eagle First Responders 5k Run will be held Sat., Sep. 18 in Jackson at Johnson Park at 9 a.m..

Benefits from the event will go to Jackson Mills Volunteer Co. 54, Jackson PBA 168 and Scout troops 204 & 402.

Race Day Schedule:

8:00-8:45 a.m.: Pre-registered race packet pick up & day of event registration

9:00 a.m.: 5K run, followed immediately by 5K walk

10:15 a.m.: 1 mile Fun Run

5K Awards and First Responder recognition immediately following Fun Run

This is a chipped race, with multiple heats. All awards are based on chip time. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place overall winners are not eligible for age division awards.

5K Awards:

1st First Responder

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place overall

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place male and female in each age group (19 and under, 20-39, 40 and over)

The race will take place in Johnson Park in Jackson. Course is fast and flat! Starts in Johnson Park, takes you through local streets, then ends back in the park.

Free race t-shirt for 5K participants guaranteed through 8/31/2021. 5K registration price increases to $35 on 8/31/2021 at 11:59 p.m. and online registration closes on 9/17/2021 at 5 p.m.. You may register on-site at Johnson Park for the 5K ($35) and 1 Mile Fun Run ($10) on the day of the event (credit card payments preferred).

For more information, to register, or to donate, visit the event’s website here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.