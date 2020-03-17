5-year-old — NJ’s youngest coronavirus patient — didn’t attend public school

PATERSON — Mayor Andre Sayegh and city health officials have identified three members of a family, including a young child, as the city's first known cases of novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.

A 5-year-old child, whose gender was not disclosed, along with a father in his 40s and mother in her 30s, received their test results Monday afternoon.

During a virtual town hall on Monday, Sayegh said the child did not attend Paterson Public Schools, and City Health Officer Paul Persaud said it's important to note that all three known cases are from one household. Paterson schools began their shutdown amid the novel coronavirus on March 17, a day after the family's test results.

The Paterson Division of Health said Tuesday it was actively monitoring all three patients along with a second child in the household.

The family will be isolating at home until they are cleared by city health officials, according to Sayegh.

Before Tuesday, the other youngest known cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey had been a 16-year-old in Englewood and a 17-year-old in Little Silver.

More from New Jersey 101.5: