5 things we hate about New Jersey

There's a lot to like about our state. We've got the shore to the east, and beautiful mountains to the west. North of here we have New York City and all that comes with it. To the South, we've got a more provincial big city in Philadelphia.

Like anything else, as much as we have lots to love, we also have things that we can do without.

Beach Badges

With summertime just around the corner, it's once again time to ask why we remain the only state that charges you to soak in rays on our beaches. We're told that these fees are necessary to cover the costs associated with maintaining our shoreline and hiring extra police, and lifeguards. So how do other states manage?

Long Beach Township Beach Patrol, LBI New Jersey via Facebook Long Beach Township Beach Patrol, LBI New Jersey via Facebook loading...

Taxes

I think we could all agree that we need to collect taxes in order to provide residents with the services we need. New Jersey has the third highest tax rate in the country. According to a report in worldpopulation.com, New Jersey has the 4th highest income tax rate in the country. Additionally, we have the third-highest gas tax. That doesn't even take into account all the local taxes.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images loading...

EZ Pass Fees

Is this not the biggest rip-off of all? If your EZ pass account falls short, you receive a bill in the mail along with a fee. If you pass through a toll that normally costs $2.10, you'll receive a bill for $52.10! People most likely to get caught up in this are those who go through the express lane, where you don't see a notice that your account needs attention. These violations are nearly impossible to dispute.

Universal Images Group via Getty Universal Images Group via Getty loading...

The Bag Ban

We recently celebrated the anniversary of the bag ban. I'm all about protecting the environment, but I defy anyone to provide evidence this ban has done anything. This plastic ban is a head-scratcher. The other day, someone showed me the iced coffee they bought at a fast-food restaurant. They gave him a paper straw, to show that they're environmentally conscience. However, the cup and cap were both plastic and marked, "Do not recycle."

Canva Canva loading...

Gas Station Attendants

We're the only state that won't let you pump your own gas. During the five years, we lived in the Carolinas, we pumped our own gas, and guess what, I didn't blow anything up. And if they are going to keep us from pumping our own gas, why don't they clean the windows or check the oil?

Canva Canva loading...

Jersey Shore's Most Wanted Have You Seen These Subjects? Do Not Approach. Call 9-1-1