5 secret NJ beaches you may not know exist

My summers have always been spent at the same few beaches along the Jersey Shore. My relaxing staycation at the shore is what I spend my year dreaming about and while I love drinking and eating the summer away with friends, family and neighbors, I occasionally crave that sense of privacy.
While it’s impossible to find a beach in Jersey that’s absolutely unoccupied, there are a few places you may just be able to go undercover.
- 1
Higbee Beach
Higbee is a small hidden gem in Cape May that requires a short walk through a sandy path to arrive at. This beach isn’t easily accessible, but if you are in the mood to park your car and have a little walk before arriving, this is the perfect place for you. There is no boardwalk, lifeguards or a requirement for a beach pass, which makes this day at the beach quite an easy one.
- 2
Popamora Port
This 1600-foot-long beach is the epitome of privacy and the perfect place to bring the entire family, including your pets. This beach has every amenity you’ll need such as free parking, restrooms and a shower. While there are not any concession stands, you can pack your own lunch or stop somewhere before heading to the beach. Once you have arrived all that’s left to do is relax and enjoy the beautiful view of Manhattan that sits before you.
- 3
Brigantine
If you want to be near the hustle and bustle of the shore but not too near, head to Brigantine. The beaches are big enough that you will find a nice private place to sit with your family, and there are a ton of places to grab a bite to eat or something to drink.
- 4
Gunnison Beach
This is another beach with a beautiful view, and it’s a pretty unique one too. Gunnison is just along the coastline and has a perfect view of the New York City skyline. This beach is also the only beach in the state of New Jersey where clothing is optional, so if your summer plans to a nude beach in Europe were cancelled, here’s the next best thing.
- 5
Sedge Island
Right between Barnegat in LBI and Island Beach State Park, Sedge Island is one of Jersey's most hidden beach treasures. There is tons of wildlife here, which you can check out while paddle-boarding through the shallow waters. This is one of the calmest beaches in New Jersey and there’s a good chance you’ll have the day to yourself if you take a visit.