If it hasn’t been made clear enough in my writing, I happen to cook a lot. And by a lot I mean most if not all days of the week.

I wouldn’t be able to do this, however, if I didn’t have certain meals down to a science. Over time my pantry has become more and more uniform, as I make sure to always have certain ingredients stocked away.

When it comes to flavor while cooking, my meals simply wouldn’t be as delicious if I hadn’t discovered my go to sauces. Here are five that I could not live on without. And if you’d like to make a quick weeknight meal as I do, these always make you feel like a gourmet.