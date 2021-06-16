5 places to try New Jersey’s best handcrafted hard cider

A couple weeks ago, I tried a type of rosé that had hand-crafted cider in it, and ever since I have been dying to check out a cider mill. Turns out New Jersey has some of the best in the country.
Cider gives beverages a little extra sweetness without all of the added sugar, which I am totally here for. While you can purchase these ciders in store, why not get the full experience!
Here are a few Cider Mills across New Jersey ready to serve you with the finest hard cider you’ve ever tasted.
Burnt Mills, Bedminster
Burnt Mills was born out of a love of apples back in the 1900’s and ever since has been a place for New Jersyeans to come together and have a great time over some hard cider. Burnt Mills has several sweet flavors of cider to choose from, as well as cider on-tap if you decide to pay them a visit. Burnt Mills is unique in that they also offer cider tasting on their beautiful property. Many people love to come to Burnt Mills with a homemade charcuterie board and family while they taste some of the best cider Jersey has to offer.
Ironbound Farm, Asbury
If you are interested in giving back to the community and also being a part of something special, consider checking out Ironbound Farm. They work diligently to keep the agricultural history of New Jersey alive while also strengthening the food economy. Ironbound farm cares deeply about environmental repair, which they are able to assist in from the cider profits. Their cider is made of 100% fresh-pressed apples and there are many delicious flavors to choose from.
Professors Hard Cider, Robbinsville
Robbinsville locals love Professors Hard Cider, as it’s delicious taste attests to how hand-crafted it is. The cider is made from Asian pears and cider apples influenced by their mixed heritage. This cider is different from your typical cider because of the use of pears, however, that doesn’t mean it’s just as delicious. The cider flavors are made in small batches, so the flavors rotate often, but you cannot go wrong with any kind.
Tomasello Winery, Hammonton
Tomasello is one of Jersey’s most prized wineries, but many people are unaware of their hard cider collection. They have mango, pineapple, and plain flavored hard cider, and on each package they uniquely have a list of foods that compliment each flavor. This is something I personally have never seen before and I sure plan on pairing my cider with one of the recommended dishes.
Laird and company, Scobeyville
The makers of the famed Laird’s Applejack and Apple Brandy, Laird & Company is famous for their apple spirits and have been for generations—three centuries, thank you very much. The company has been distilling and producing the vast majority of all Applejack and American Apple Brandy on the market, which have been enjoyed since colonial times and continue to be praised and beloved.