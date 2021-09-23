Five hospitals in North Jersey will no longer be accepting the largest health insurer in the country, according to reports.

Prime Healthcare has announced it would drop UnitedHealthcare after being underpaid by the insurer “for years,” as reported by NJ.com, which cited Prime Healthcare New Jersey Regional CEO & Chief Medical Officer Sonia Mehta.

Saint Clare's Denville Hospital, Saint Clare's Dover Hospital and Saint Clare's Behavioral Health in Boonton Township will be impacted, as well as Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark and St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic.

Prime will accept UnitedHealth Group’s Medicaid coverage until Dec. 16 and commercial and Medicare insurance at those facilities through Dec. 31, according to a statement cited by TapInto Newark.

UnitedHealth Group was listed by Forbes back in May as the world’s second-largest insurer.

