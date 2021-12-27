5 neat ideas for a different New Year’s Eve in NJ

New Year's Eve is just around the corner, and while it may not be the greatest idea to stand amidst the New York City crowd to watch the ball drop, that doesn’t mean this New Year can’t be fun.

If you are looking to get out of the house this year but want to ensure you’re staying safe, here are a couple of ideas for how to celebrate NYE.

Exchange Place Rooftop (Jersey City)

Get your disco outfit ready if you plan on booking a ticket for NYE here. Your tickets will guarantee rooftop seating, in addition to the party, open bar as well as plenty of small bites. This is a fun idea if you want to watch the ball drop or experience the ambiance of NYE in New York City without being exactly there.

Halifax (Hoboken)

If you are looking for a fun night that involves wearing a mask this party is just for you. Halifax’s NYE party will include a 4-hour open bar, cocktail dinner, a 7-piece live band as well as a tarot reading station. For those who are craving a fancy night out but want to stay safe, this is probably the best event you’ll find.

Laylow (Asbury Park)

This event has limited seating and will be a lowkey but fun way to ring in the new year. You can choose between bar or lounge seating, both of which include 3 cocktails of choice, a chef's tasting, champagne at midnight and of course a live DJ. This underground event will be the most unique new years eve you’ve had yet.

New Years Eve Cruise (Perth Amboy)

Who doesn’t love a nighttime cruise, especially on a holiday? Sail around the NYC harbor all night and enjoy a 4-course sit-down dinner, an open bar, champagne at midnight, party favors and a grand finale of fireworks at the statue of liberty. If you’re able to leave the kids at home for a night this is an event you won’t want to miss out on.

The Big Event (Cherry Hill)

A family-friendly new year can still be a fun one! The Big Event bowling alley is closing out the year with a celebration featuring lights, prizes, party favors and more. Families can reserve a bowling lane from 9-1 a.m. and enjoy unlimited bar food while bowling the night away. Who doesn’t love a little competition to ring in the new year?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

