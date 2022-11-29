5 magical holiday light shows in NJ that you cannot miss

Now that it’s officially the holiday season it's time to take a look at your calendars and begin planning fun activities to do with friends and family.

One of my favorite winter activities has always been checking out the light shows around New Jersey. It’s almost like it’s not the holiday season without them.

The best part about these magical displays is that they’re not just for kids.

I’m always as amazed and impressed by a good holiday light show as the kids are.

This year there are so many amazing light shows that are already receiving a ton of praise, so if you’re ready and excited to get the activities, going here they are.

Via Winter Walk in Millburn on Facebook Via Winter Walk in Millburn on Facebook loading...

The Millburn winter walk has been a New Jersey fan favorite for a long time now, as the gorgeous displays are comparable to a hallmark movie. This is a great area to come with family to grab a bite to eat and then end the night by checking out the light display.

Via DiDonato Family Fun Center on Facebook Via DiDonato Family Fun Center on Facebook loading...

This train ride light show is a super unique way to view the holiday lights and allows for everyone to enjoy the show rather than someone needing to drive a car. The ride ends with a meet-and-greet opportunity with Santa, and there is also a holiday village you can walk through.

Via Jeanne Benestante on Facebook Via Jeanne Benestante on Facebook loading...

This show features life-sized lanterns of animals and nature which you can view on a walk or on a train ride. This is great for younger kids who are interested in animals but maybe haven’t been to the zoo before.

Via South Jersey Holiday Light Show on Facebook Via South Jersey Holiday Light Show on Facebook loading...

If you want to go the more classic route check out this light show that features dozens of displays and scenes to enjoy in Swedesboro. You will have to pay for your car in advance so don’t forget to pack some fun snacks to enjoy while heading through this mile-long show.

Via NYC Mamí on the Move on Facebook Via NYC Mamí on the Move on Facebook loading...

This is New Jersey’s largest animated holiday light show. With over 1.5 million lights this is truly something you will never forget. The East Brunswick show is also a tribute to first responders and US troops so it’s a great cause to support.

