5 gluten-free bakeries in NJ that are worth the dough

It seems as if more and more people have developed allergies or intolerances in the past couple of years. Because of this, bringing dessert or any type of baked goods to a party has become increasingly difficult. It can be hard to find a dessert that is both delicious and accommodates all of the guests.
Thankfully, Jersey bakeries have caught on to this issue and you won’t have to travel too far to try their desserts.
Here are five bakeries that have your gluten-free needs covered.
- 1
Plum, Montclair
If you need a GF cake for your next birthday, Plum is a great option. The bakery has classic 3 layer chocolate and vanilla birthday cakes, as well as specialty cakes. Some of these specialty cakes are red velvet, carrot, coconut, lemon, German chocolate and strawberry shortcake. The bakery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, so be sure to pay attention to their hours if you want to order ahead of time.
- 2
Papa Ganache, Matawan, Cranford & Manasquan
100% vegan bakeries can be hard to find in the suburbs. Papa Ganache has three locations that consistently release delicious and new treats for vegans to try. Some of their most popular treats recently have been Tres Leches Donuts, cannoli and rainbow cookie cupcakes, brownie sandwich and more. This menu is seriously flooding with flavors you may not have even seen from regular bakeries. Definitely a place to check out if you are nearby.
- 3
WHOS Gluten Free, Paramus
WHOS Gluten free is a unique bakery that wants to revolutionize the idea of being gluten free. Their menu has a wide variety of items perfect for any meal of the day. If you are sick of eating boring, flat bagels, WHOS has the fluffiest gluten free bagels in addition to scones, bundt cakes and even cooking kits.
- 4
Dolci D Gluten Free Shop, Boonton
There are some desserts we take for granted, simply because we don’t eat them all the time. I would consider tiramisu, cannoli and cheesecake a few of them. Dolci D has plenty of GF versions of these desserts and is loved by locals. They even sell GF pizza crust which you can use to make a dessert pie or a regular one.
- 5
Two Fields Bakeshop, Stirling
Two Fields is completely GF and has a ton of items to choose from. Their items are regularly selling out, and are probably some of the most allergen free desserts available in the Jersey area. They also do custom cakes, and there are not many restrictions on what you can create.