5 gluten-free bakeries in NJ that are worth the dough

It seems as if more and more people have developed allergies or intolerances in the past couple of years. Because of this, bringing dessert or any type of baked goods to a party has become increasingly difficult. It can be hard to find a dessert that is both delicious and accommodates all of the guests.

Thankfully, Jersey bakeries have caught on to this issue and you won’t have to travel too far to try their desserts.

Here are five bakeries that have your gluten-free needs covered.