5 exciting new shops coming to Jersey Shore Premium Outlets

Jersey shore Premium Outlets were abuzz with holiday shopping over the weekend.

I could not believe how parking lots have swelled to pre-pandemic levels, and then some.

I was really thrilled to see that people are still shopping in stores.

Not to mention the fact that they have a great selection of so many stores that people love.

And for a person who likes shopping, what could be better news than new stores on the way?

If you thought Jersey Shore Premium Outlets couldn’t get any better, you’re wrong.

And with shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Jersey Shore Premium Outlets to welcome four new offerings - making holiday shopping and finding the perfect gift that much easier.

I had a chance to check a couple of them out!

Vineyard Vines

Judi Franco / Townsquare Media Judi Franco / Townsquare Media loading...

By the look of things, this past weekend, it seems like there were hundreds of people, if not more anticipating the opening of this popular store.

The preppy, lifestyle clothing brand known for its eye-catching ties and iconic smiling pink whale logo opened on Friday, Nov. 11.

I went in to take a peek, and it was packed. Such a fun, cool selection.

Fila

Some people have been waiting for the Fila outlet store for a long time and soon it’ll be here.

Visitors can shop for high-quality sneakers, activewear and more at the beloved and renowned sportswear brand FILA’s new outlet location at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets starting November 16.

Adidas

Getty Images / Spencer Platt / Staff Getty Images / Spencer Platt / Staff loading...

The Adidas store was here before, but the new incarnation is said to be amazing.

The sporting lifestyle brand is hosting a re-grand opening to celebrate its recent expansion at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets. There will be an official ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels

Undoubtedly one of the best places to buy kitchenware is this store.

Known as one of the largest and oldest manufacturers of kitchen knives, cookware and flatware, the innovative brand is making its New Jersey debut at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in December.

Real Fruit Bubble Tea

Judi Franco / Townsquare Media Judi Franco / Townsquare Media loading...

Starting Nov. 15, shoppers can stop by the bubble tea shop for an all-natural, preservative-free, and additive-free drink during their busy holiday shopping trip.

As a fan of bubble tea, I was a little bummed that, unlike vineyard vines, it hadn’t opened yet.

So, I decided to take a longing photo patiently waiting in front of the store. See you soon, bubble tea!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

